Moscow reserves the right to retaliate to new EU sanctions against Russians — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 14./TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to respond to unfriendly actions from the European Union against Russian citizens and organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary to the introduction of new unilateral restrictions by the EU.

"Russia reserves the right to respond to unfriendly actions from the EU," the diplomat pointed out. From the point of view of international law, the European Union continues an illegitimate practice of unilateral restrictions. New sanctions have been slapped on Russian nationals and organizations "groundlessly declared guilty of being connected to a certain private military company," Zakharova said.

According to her, the hysteria around this topic reveals first of all the jealous attitude of certain former European colonial powers to the countries of Africa and the Middle East, whose sovereignty and independence they have been forced to recognize. "In fact, however, the right of these states to choose the services of private companies on a commercial basis, including in the sphere of security, weighs heavily on European partners. Exacerbates their post-imperial ambitions," the diplomat noted.

Private military companies are not under the control of Russian officials, she added. "Independent states have every right to establish interaction with foreign partners as they deem fit," with a glance to their own potentials as concerns security, she stressed.

The Russian diplomat urged the EU to stop attempts to meddle in internal affairs of sovereign states, members of the United Nations and to "start establishing cooperation with all members of the global community on the basis of equality and mutual respect".

The EU has imposed restrictive measures against eight individuals and three entities from Russia allegedly connected to the private military entity Wagner Group for their actions in Ukraine, Syria and Libya, Official Journal of the EU published the relevant legal acts on Monday.

As the document reads, "the measures target the Wagner group itself, and eight individuals and three entities connected to it."

According to the Council of the European Union, the Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world.