‘Consequences’: Kremlin cautions over incendiary moves after run-in with Ukrainian ship

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The incident with the Ukrainian Navy’s command ship, the Donbass, again demonstrates the potential harm and danger that may arise from such incendiary moves, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The incident demonstrates time and again the potential harm and danger that may arise from such provocative actions," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a question about how the Kremlin viewed this situation.

As the Kremlin spokesman explained, any minor provocation may lead to "very serious consequences." "This is what President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin spoke about on many occasions," Peskov added.

According to the information provided by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Ukrainian Navy’s command ship Donbass left the port city of Mariupol at 09:12 Moscow time on Thursday, heading towards the Kerch Strait. The Ukrainian side filed no requests for sailing through the Kerch-Yenikale Canal, a maritime route in the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

At 13:45, a Russian coast guard ship warned the Donbass that it must comply with Russian law and apply for permission to navigate through the Kerch-Yenikale Canal. The ship’s crew replied that it did not plan to sail via the Kerch Strait. Despite their declaration, the vessel kept sailing towards the Kerch Strait and was 18 nautical miles from it, while ignoring commands to change course. Later, on Thursday night, the Ukrainian naval ship reversed its course.