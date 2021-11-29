Russia to point to Kiev's need to abide by Minsk accords at possible summit with US

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position on the Ukraine issue remains unchanged since he believes that Kiev should implement its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

When asked what position Russia would take at a possible summit with the United States, he said: "President Putin’s position is well known. It’s important to make sure that the Minsk Agreements are implemented. It’s essential to make sure that Kiev implements its obligations. This is not yet the case."

Peskov also emphasized that the Minsk deal remained the only basis for talks on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine. "It’s crucial to preserve the Minsk Agreements because it is the only foundation for the negotiation process on resolving the domestic conflict in Ukraine," the spokesman stressed.

The press secretary said on Sunday that there had been no progress in terms of Putin’s meeting with Biden, but the Kremlin was hopeful that communication between Putin and his US counterpart would take place before the end of the year, most likely via video conference.