Moscow-led bloc closely following migration crisis on Belarusian-Polish border

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The members of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been following with concern the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, it spells disaster for thousands of civilians, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov announced on Wednesday.

"We are closely and with concern following the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border," he said. "The emerging migration crisis spells disaster for thousands of people, among them many women and children."

According to Zainetdinov, the CSTO countries expect that "with the support of leading international organizations sides will take all possible political, diplomatic and humanitarian measures to resolve peacefully the crisis situation so that it does not grow into a threat to border security of a CSTO member state.".