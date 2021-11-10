Kremlin slams Poland’s intentions to close border as ‘attempt to stifle Belarus’

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Poland’s intentions to close the border with Belarus over the migration crisis as an attempt to stifle the republic.

"Such decisions will, naturally, only complicate the situation. These are nothing else but further attempts to stifle Belarus," he said.

Speaking about the allied relations between Russia and Belarus, the Kremlin press secretary said that Moscow had never concealed its readiness to provide all necessary assistance to Minsk in very difficult times. He also stressed that this was what Moscow was doing now.

"First of all, this relates to economic aid but also to all the other required assistance," Peskov said.

As the Kremlin spokesman also specified, Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed the migration crisis unfolding in the border area.

"This issue was discussed, of course. The Belarusian president told his Russian counterpart about what was taking place there and they exchanged opinions," Peskov said.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where illegal migrants are seeking to cross into EU territory, escalated on November 8. Several thousand migrants have approached the Polish border from Belarus and are refusing to leave the area. Some of them have attempted to venture into Polish territory by breaking a barbed wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of deliberately provoking the crisis and called for more sanctions against Belarus.

For his part, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Western countries are to blame for these developments because it is precisely their actions that have caused people to flee countries ravaged by wars triggered by the West.