Russia relying on unique resource of its forests by aiming to build carbon-neutral economy

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. In its pursuit to build a carbon-neutral economy by 2060 Russia relies, among other things, on the unique resource of its forests, according to a video message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the participants of the World Leaders Summit on Action on Forests and Land Use held within the framework of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

"By aiming to build a carbon-neutral economy by no later than 2060, Russia is relying, among other things, on the unique resource of forest ecosystems available to us, and their significant capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. After all, our country accounts for around 20% of the world’s forestland," Putin said.

"The conservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is a key component of international efforts to address global warming and reduce emissions of greenhouse gases," he noted. This topic fits organically into the multidimensional agenda of the Glasgow Climate Change Conference, according to the Russian leader.

Moscow takes the strongest and most vigorous measures to conserve forests, improves forest management, fights illegal logging and forest fires, expands reforestation areas, consistently increases funding for these purposes, Putin said.

"Russia supports the draft joint declaration on forests and land-use proposed for approval at today’s meeting. We expect its implementation to facilitate closer partnerships between all interested states in forest conservation," he said.

"This will undoubtedly serve to fulfill the objectives of reducing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere set out in the Paris Agreement," he added.