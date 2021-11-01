Putin will hold another meeting on defense in Sochi

SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue holding the traditional series of defense meetings on Tuesday.

Opening a meeting dedicated to the development of the Aerospace Forces and the Russian Navy on Monday, the President noted that he plans to discuss technological development and equipment of the Russian Armed Forces during the upcoming events.

The meeting’s participants include the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the leading organizations of the military-industrial complex. According to Putin, such format "allows to comprehensively analyze the state of Russia's defense capabilities on a regular basis and, if required, promptly correct, update plans to upgrade the army and navy, to improve the work of enterprises of the military-industrial complex".

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the entire series of meetings will take place this week. He added that the president uses these days to continue one-on-one communication with the participants, with heads of companies and corporations that manufacture high-tech products.

Traditionally, the president holds thematic "defense conferences" twice a year - in May and November. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, these events were sometimes accompanied by visits to enterprises and defense facilities. The last series of such meetings took place in May 2021 - the participants discussed the main directions for the development of the armed forces for the long term.