Russia does not accept US military presence in Central Asia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12./TASS/. At talks with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed to the unacceptability of a US military presence in Central Asia.

He told TASS that Afghanistan had been discussed at a meeting with Victoria Nuland. "We emphasized the unacceptability of a US military presence in Central Asian countries in any form whatever," Ryabkov said.

The Wall Street Journal said earlier referring to its sources that Russia and the US had allegedly discussed the possibility of the US military using Russian bases in Central Asia.