Kremlin stresses Putin, Kishida seek dialogue, but didn’t discuss contact schedule

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin and newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida haven’t yet discussed the schedule of personal contacts, but both sides are interested in dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yesterday, the interest of both sides to continue dialogue at all levels has been confirmed," the press secretary noted when focusing on the first phone conversation between Putin and Kishida. Peskov pointed out that "at present, everything is being done by taking the epidemiological situation into account."

When replying to a question regarding a potential summit between both leaders, the spokesman said that "yesterday, they could not articulate their schedule of contacts." "But the interest has been confirmed at the highest level. That’s what matters," the Kremlin official concluded.

On October 4, Fumio Kishida was elected by both houses of the nation's parliament to become Japan's 100th prime minister by a majority vote. On October 7, during the first conversation, Putin congratulated him on taking office, while the Japanese prime minister congratulated the Russian leader on his birthday.

As Peskov said earlier, during a series of telephone conversations on Thursday, the Russian president discussed various important issues with colleagues from other countries. Kishida reported that during his talk with Putin, the sides confirmed their commitment to hold negotiations over a peace treaty. The Japanese prime minister also favored the comprehensive development of relations between Moscow and Tokyo.