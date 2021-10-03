Cooperation on international issues would benefit interests of Russia and Germany - Putin

MOSCOW, October 3. / TASS /. The development of constructive cooperation between Russia and Germany, working together on pressing international issues would be beneficial for the people of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in a telegram to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday on the occasion of the German Unity Day, according to the Kremlin press service.

"The Russian President expressed confidence that the development of constructive bileteral cooperation in various areas would be in the best interests of both Russian and German people," the statement said.