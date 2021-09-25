Senior Russian diplomat, UN envoy focus on political processes in Syria

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held a meeting on Friday to focus on the solution to Syria crisis and the restart of the constitution committee’s work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued Saturday.

"They held an in-depth discussion on the tasks of advancing the political process, led and implemented by the Syrians with the UN assistance, as stipulated by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the Foreign Ministry said.

"They focused attention on the issues of resuming the meetings of the constitution committee in Geneva and continuing direct intra-Syrian dialogue with no preconditions and external interference," the ministry added.