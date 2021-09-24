Coronavirus pandemic exacerbates hunger problem globally, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection has exacerbated the difficult situation in the area of food supply, according to a video address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN summit on food systems posted on the ministry’s website on Friday.

"The Russian Federation has consistently favored the settlement of the hunger issue and elimination of all forms of poor nutrition. We consider it unacceptable that amid the combustive development of science and technologies millions of people globally still suffer and die of hunger and diseases. Unfortunately, an increase in the number and scale of disasters and conflicts, the spread of trade restrictions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit every country without exception, aggravate the difficult situation in this area," he said.

The summit provides a unique opportunity to estimate the existing food systems and define the main directions for their transformation, the minister noted. "The changes should result not only in the production of a sufficient quantity of high-quality food without harming the environment or biological diversity, but also provision its accessibility for all categories of the population. It is this comprehensive approach that underlies the food safety doctrine of the Russian Federation approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin in January 2020," Lavrov pointed out.

Russia as one of the largest food producers contributes much to improving global food security, he noted. "Our country supports the efforts of the global community in the area of humanitarian response and assistance to be provided to global development. It consistently participates in providing food help both through bilateral channels and via the UN organizations," the minister said.