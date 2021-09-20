‘We are open’: Russia-led bloc members in favor of Uzbekistan’s return, says diplomat

TASHKENT, September 20. /TASS/. Member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would be in favor of Tashkent's return if it desired to do so, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Monday.

"In 2012, Uzbekistan suspended its participation in the CSTO. Nevertheless, we are open. If Uzbekistan shows any interest, then all countries would welcome such an intention," he said.

Uzbekistan was among the CSTO’s founding countries in 1992. In June 2012, Tashkent suspended its membership. The Moscow-led bloc’s charter does not allow for the possibility of any unilateral withdrawal, and the suspension of participation in the CSTO’s activities is possible only by a decision of the Collective Security Council. Officially, Tashkent did not explain its reasons for making such a decision.

The organizers of the conference, which is being held on Monday in the capital of Uzbekistan, are the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Valdai International Discussion Club.