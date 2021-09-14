Meeting between Putin, Iranian leader postponed indefinitely, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi has been postponed "until the next opportunity" due to the Russian leader’s self-isolation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, bilateral meetings won’t be conducted over conference calls. It is postponed until the next opportunity," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on the sidelines of the 6th Caspian Media Forum told journalists that Raisi and Putin may meet on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Russian president made a decision to self-isolate after contacting individuals infected with the coronavirus. According to the Kremlin press service, due to that Putin will participate in a session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, a session of the SCO Council of heads of state and a joint session of the SCO and the CSTO heads of state scheduled for this week in Dushanbe in a video conference format.