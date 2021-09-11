US military construction efforts in Afghanistan instantly turn to dust - Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The system that Washington established in Afghanistan could not exist without US support so US military construction efforts in Afghanistan turned to dust after the campaign had ended, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed for the Gazeta.Ru news website, published on Saturday.

According to him, the United States failed trying to provide military support to the previously established Afghan regime. "The Pentagon created the Afghan National Security Forces from scratch, trained and armed them. However, the developments of recent months made it clear that they were unable to exist without US support," Medvedev noted.

After the withdrawal of foreign troops, the country’s armed forces "showed no wish to fight without their sponsors and their money," the Russian Security Council’s deputy chairman said. "They meekly gave up Afghanistan’s provinces and even left the country’s capital without a fight. All US military construction efforts in Afghanistan turned to dust literally in an instant," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, various operations claimed the lives of nearly 2,500 US troops, Medvedev said. "Over 40,000 civilians were killed and more than 75,000 suffered wounds. Many of them died during indiscriminate attacks carried out by NATO forces," Medvedev stressed.

Situation in Afghanistan

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. After the United States announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale offensive operation and on September 6 announced that they had taken control of the entire country. By September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government that consists only of the movement’s members.