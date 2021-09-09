Large share of US-Kiev relations "radiates hatred" towards Russia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The US-Ukraine relations to a large extent radiate hatred towards Russia, which forces Russia to closely study the results of contacts between these two countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Russia's TV Channel One on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian-US relations shall remain sovereign. They are an affair of two sovereign countries. But, to our regret, a large share of these relations radiates Russophobia and hatred towards our country. And, of course, it makes us most closely analyze and track the results of the contacts [between the United States and Ukraine], which took place in Washington and other American cities," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that the results of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's meeting with US President Joe Biden — if the aspects that obviously have Moscow's negative assessment are to be used as a point of departure — continue the project for turning Ukraine into "anti-Russia."