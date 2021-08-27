Russia ready to host another unification meeting of Palestine's leading forces

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia's special presidential representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Mikhail Bogdanov, at a meeting with the deputy chairman of Hamas Politburo Moussa Abu Marzook confirmed Russia's fundamental readiness to host another unification meeting of Palestine's leading political forces and movements.

"There has been a detailed exchange of opinions regarding the prospects for restoring Palestinian national unity on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization. In this context Russia's fundamental readiness was confirmed to arrange in Moscow another unification meeting of the leading Palestinian political forces and movements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Friday.

As the ministry said, the Russian side "confirmed the invariable position in support of a negotiated settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on a universally recognized international legal basis," first and foremost the "well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly."

"The importance was stressed of preventing any unilateral steps that might provoke another escalation of tensions between the Palestinians and the Israelis, including settlement activity, destruction of civilian infrastructure and calls for violence," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.