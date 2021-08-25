Russia is ready to explain some countries' fallacies regarding Crimea — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to provide explanations to shatter many countries' fallacies regarding Crimea, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"We believe that all disagreements should be overcome by means of a dialogue. We are prepared for such a dialogue to explain the real state of affairs. We are ready to explain many countries' fallacies regarding Crimea," Peskov said.

About the just-held forum Crimean Platform in Kiev Peskov said that "this event in Kiev remains declarative and has no tangible continuation."

"The tone of this declarative event was extremely unfriendly towards our country, which, of course, we scrupulously put on record. Naturally, we make the corresponding conclusions," Peskov added.

After the February 2014 coup in Kiev, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held referendums on the issue of reunification with Russia. The idea was supported by 96.7% and 95.6% respectively. On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation. In defiance of the unequivocal outcome of the plebiscite Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

In September 2020, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly session with a plan for what he described as Crimean Platform. Kiev sees the initiative as a forum "for the coordination of international efforts aimed at securing Crimea' return to Ukraine." The organizers said representatives from about 40 countries and international organizations agreed to participate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the Ukraine-initiated meeting as a get-together "where the West will continue to fuel the neo-Nazi and racist sentiment of Ukraine's current authorities."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on August 21 said that Russia would "put on record" the position of countries that would take part in the forum and "derive the corresponding conclusions.".