Russia urges OSCE SMM to promptly check data on victims in Donbass, says OSCE envoy

MOSCOW, July 29./TASS/. Russia wants the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to promptly check data on civilian deaths and destruction in Donbass, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich told a session of the OSCE Permanent Council on Tuesday.

"Civilians and civilian facilities continue to suffer. A report by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission that confirmed about 80 incidents this year, in which residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, raises concerns," he went on to say.

"Sixty-six ceasefire violations, including nine explosions, were reported by observers near a critical facility of the region - the Donetsk filtration plant," Lukashevich stressed. "We urge the SMM to check as quickly as possible all data on civilian casualties and destruction, as well as to continue systematizing this data," he added.

The OSCE envoy also drew attention to the fact that the SMM once again reports numerous cases of jamming of its drones. "Significantly, that in the village of Starognatovka, the Donetsk region, the mission’s observers recorded the presence of a Ukrainian electronic warfare system," the diplomat said.

He reiterated that at the SMM base in Stepanovka, 20 kilometers away, there have been reports of the repeated jamming of the mission’s UAVs, as a result of which one of the long-range drones was lost.

The OSCE SMM records flights of the drones that are banned for use under the July 2020 measures. "For example, an unidentified aerial vehicle was spotted by observers on July 21 near the Lebedinskoye settlement under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he added.