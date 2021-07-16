Lavrov highlights need to launch intra-Afghan talks at meeting with Afghan president

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of an international conference dubbed ‘Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities’ in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Russia emphasized the need to launch substantive intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible in order to end the years-long armed conflict and improve the situation in the country," the statement reads. "The [Russian foreign] minister expressed concern about rising tensions in Afghanistan’s northern provinces that share borders with Central Asian states," the ministry added.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties also discussed the military and political situation in Afghanistan and the future of the national reconciliation process, as well as some bilateral issues.