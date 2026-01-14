Russia supports Africa's demand for increased presence on UN Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. UN Security Council reform is long overdue, and Russia supports Africa's demand for an increased presence in this institution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"We emphasized the need to improve the UN's modus operandi, including Security Council reform, which is long overdue," Lavrov noted. "We consistently support Africa's just demands for a greater presence on the Security Council. This collective position of the African Union enjoys Russia's unwavering support."

Lavrov also expressed gratitude for Namibia's support for Russian candidates during various elections to UN bodies and other international forums. "We consistently support Namibia's initiatives and its candidacies in various elections," he added.