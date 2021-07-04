EU new members blocking attempts to set tone in dialogue with Russia - Peskov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Germany and France are trying to set a new tone in dialogue with Russia by the so-called new democracies, i.e. European Union’s recent members, keep om blocking these initiatives, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"When Germany and France try to set some new tone, they bump into this wall, a blind wall of unwillingness [on the part of new EU members] to normalize relations with Russia. I am not even speaking about normalization, I am speaking about an attempt to resume dialogue both Brussels and Moscow badly need," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, it is difficult to establish dialogue with Europe in the current situation when the recently admitted EU members are literally provoking tensions. "Let us take, for example, the Baltic countries. These countries receive American fighter jets on their territories and are sparing no effort to invite foreign troops, take them closer to our borders. These countries are saying day after day that they see Russia as a threat and bear this threat on their shoulders. But deploying American troops on their territories they only whip up tensions in relations," Peskov said.

Although these nations never take independent decisions, they are "a kind of instigators." "At least they are the heralds of tension. These are countries that seek assistance from all EU mechanisms, development programs and common funds," which are formed by the EU’s advanced economies, such Germany and France, he stressed.