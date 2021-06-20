Putin to meet with Russian State Duma lawmakers on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the members of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house on MOnday, June 21, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"The head of state will sum up the results of the lawmaking activities of the current State Duma in the past five years," it said.

According to the press service, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will speak at the meeting.

Elections to the Russian State Duma will be held on September 19, 2021. The election campaugn kicked off on June 17.