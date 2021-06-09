Russia values each and every one of its international partners — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow values each and every one of its international partners and calls for cooperation with all countries based on mutual respect, equality and the search for a balance of interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an address to the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"We stand for cooperation with everyone - I would like to highlight it once again - based on mutual respect, equality and the search for a balance of interests. We value each and every one of our international partners, both in bilateral affairs and on multilateral platforms," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that Moscow valued "friendship with all who respond in kind and are willing to search for fair agreements instead of trying to make ultimatums and unilateral demands."

"The issues that we are ready to discuss relate to almost all important fields of human activity, including security, trade, environmental protection, climate change, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and more," Lavrov added.