Venue for Russia-US summit talks in Geneva almost agreed upon — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 7./TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that there were "more or less" clear proposals as to the venue for the summit talks in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"Indeed, we have more or less clear proposals as to the venue [of the summit], but I won’t pre-empt now since we will do it in synch with the Americans, I believe. For now, I will refrain from making any statements in this regard," Peskov added.

Earlier, La Tribune de Geneve newspaper suggested that the summit in Geneva could take place at a villa and not at a hotel. Prior to that, Swiss media forecasted that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were likely to meet at the InterContinental Hotel in Geneva, where Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan met back in 1985. According to Le Tan newspaper, it has a convenient location close to international organizations.

Joint conference

Dmitry Peskov also mentioned that "the possibility of a joint news conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden at their summit meeting is being discussed, but this item on the agenda remains unconfirmed."

"This possibility is being discussed. It remains an unconfirmed item on the agenda. Naturally, it has to be a common decision. We will tell you as soon as we have agreed on this or that option," Peskov said.

In any case, he added, "Putin will have a contact with the Kremlin media pool when the program in Geneva is over," he added.

The Russian-US summit is due in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first meeting of Russian and US leaders since July 2018, when Putin met with the then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.