Diplomat offers US to use official channels if it suspects Russians’ role in cyberattack

MOSCOW, June 3./TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has offered the US to apply through the existing official channels if it suspects the role of Russians in the recent cyberattack on the meat processing company JBS.

"If our American colleagues have suspicions, fears, a certain feeling of nervousness that Russian hackers are depriving them of their barbecue, that Russian hackers may target American ice cream or something else like that, you need to appeal through the special channel," Zakharova told Rossiya-1 television on Thursday within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have an active mechanism of cooperation on all issues related to suspicions against this or that country regarding hacking attacks carried out from the territory of a certain state or by citizens of a certain state. We have a special channel intended for that," the diplomat said.

Earlier, JBS reported that on Sunday, the computer networks of its North American and Australian branches were targeted in a cyberattack. According to the White House press service, the global meat processing company had notified the US of a ransom demand from a criminal organization allegedly based in Russia. The US administration says that it is in contact with the Russian authorities on the cyberattack. The FBI is investigating this incident.