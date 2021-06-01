Russia ready to discuss NATO’s fears over Moscow’s stance — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to conduct a dialogue with the North Atlantic Alliance on those aspects of Russia’s stance that NATO finds worrisome, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers on Tuesday.

"If somebody sees some far-reaching dangerous designs in Russia’s stance, we are prepared to discuss this. Regrettably, NATO is not," he said.

"When we are urged to meet with our counterparts in the North Atlantic Alliance and to resume the activity of the Russia-NATO Council, we say: ‘Yes, we are ready. May the military officials start discussing first the real situation on the ground, in view of the crudest violations by our NATO counterparts of the agreements concluded at the end of the 1990s to the effect NATO would not deploy its combat forces in the territory of new members," Lavrov said.