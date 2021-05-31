EU can once again adopt independent policy towards Moscow — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The European Union can once again adopt an independent policy towards relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"Unfortunately, given the pressure from Big Brother Washington and the measures that the US took against the EU, Brussels has begun to somehow lose its sovereignty in making the most important decisions [concerning Russia]," she pointed out.

According to the Russian diplomat, the European Union’s initial goals and objectives are still relevant for Europe, and achieving them requires additional effort. "Perhaps, they simply need to go back to their roots, remember where the union of these countries started and resist attempts to put pressure on them that in many ways runs counter to the national interests of the member states," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.