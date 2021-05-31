Russia to support Belarus amid US plans to impose sanctions on Minsk, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to provide support to Minsk amid Washington’s plans to impose sanctions on Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"We definitely will [provide support to Belarus]. We are both parts of the Union State," he said in response to a question.

However, Ryabkov refrained from specifying the measures that Moscow could take. "The measures and solutions that we are working on should not be revealed before our adversaries because it will weaken our position," the senior Russian diplomat explained.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on May 28 that "the United States, in coordination with the EU and other partners and allies, is developing a list of targeted sanctions against key members" of the Belarusian government. According to her, the US Department of the Treasury plans to develop a new executive order that will provide Washington with increased authorities to impose sanctions on Minsk. "On June 3, 2021, the United States will re-impose full blocking sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises previously granted relief under a series of General Licenses by the Treasury Department," the press secretary added. The US earlier suspended sanctions against several Belarusian companies.