Slovenia to promote normalization of ties with Russia in upcoming EU presidency

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Upon taking the mantle of the upcoming EU presidency, Slovenia will advocate for rolling back tensions between Brussels and Moscow, Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar pledged at the joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We discussed pressing issues on the foreign policy agenda, where we don’t always take the same position. I came to Moscow amid the complicated relationship between the EU and Russia. In particular, because we are about to assume presidency in the EU, we, as the presiding country, will advocate reducing tensions between the EU and Russia, and focus on finding common ground. After all, the EU and Russia are a common civilization space," he explained.

The Slovenian foreign minister expressed his regret over the expulsion of diplomats from Russia, and disclosed that he discussed the situation in Ukraine with Lavrov.

"We expressed our concerns over the increased Russian military presence at the Russian-Ukrainian border," Logar noted.