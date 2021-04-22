Hard to imagine Belarus coup plotting unbeknownst to US intelligence, says Moscow

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The US intelligence community was likely informed about preparations for the coup d’etat in Belarus, a different scenario is hard to imagine, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Thursday.

She pointed to the recent foiled attempt to seize power in the country in a joint operation conducted by the Russian and Belarusian security services. "The investigation is carried out by the Russian FSB, therefore, it is not within our competences to speak about any additional details or even more so anticipate this investigation and make conclusions about the involvement in the essentially planned act of state terrorism by the US authorities. It will definitely be a subject to investigation. Although it is of course hard to imagine that events of such scale can be organized unbeknownst to US intelligence services. And we do know that those indicted in this case were consulted in Western capitals," she said.