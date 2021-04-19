Russia’s Patrushev discusses Putin-Biden meeting with National Security Advisor Sullivan

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed preparations for the meeting of presidents of Russia and the US during his call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Council press service disclosed in the wake of the call that took place on the US initiative.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan discussed the preparations for the highest-level meeting, as well as possible directions for development of the Russian-US cooperation," the Council said in its statement.

The agenda also included issues related to the Open Skies Treaty, Iran’s nuclear program, the Korean peninsula situation and strategic stability in general. Patrushev and Sullivan "exchanged opinions on a number of issues on the international agenda," the press service of the Security Council reported.

"The importance of an early launch of a bilateral mechanism for strategic stability was emphasized, as well as the need for interaction between Russia and the US on the nuclear problem of the Korean peninsula and on the situation around Iran’s nuclear program," it said.

This was the third phone call between Patrushev and Sullivan since the latter’s assumption of office as the National Security Advisor. The first call took place in late January, while the second happened in early March. During these calls, the two officials discussed, in particular, the extension of the New START Treaty and the perspectives of interaction between Russia and the US in security and strategic stability.

On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden had the second phone call since Biden’s assumption of office. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed the state of bilateral relations and a number of international issues. The White House informed that Biden proposed to hold an in-person meeting in a third country. Later, Biden disclosed that he proposed to hold an in-person summit in Europe this summer.