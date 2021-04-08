Russia to respond to any US unfriendly steps, Lavrov says

NUR-SULTAN, April 8. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate if US slaps new sanctions and will respond to any Washington’s unfriendly moves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after talks with Kazakhstan’s counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi on Thursday.
"We will take note of any unfriendly steps and this is for sure. So far, I haven’t seen any particular decisions and nothing has been declared. I’ve read the reports that the [US] administration has completed the review of Russia’s ‘hostile steps’: they somehow managed to do this rather quickly because usually when we are accused of so many misdeeds, it’s hard to deal with this in a couple of weeks or even in a couple of months, but they did. They will probably punish us in other ways," Lavrov said.