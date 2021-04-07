Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to "be with Europe at any cost," but stays open to constructive dialogue and "keeps the doors open" for the European Union, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant daily published on Wednesday.

"It is important to cooperate with Europe, but being together with Europe at any cost is not idee fixe of Russian geopolitics," he stressed. "Nevertheless, we keep the doors open since we are well aware that there is a current situation which Western politicians are focused on, but at the same time there are historical ties that have been forging between the Russians and the Europeans throughout centuries," the Russian Security Council’s secretary added.

"It would be unwise to sever them just because the state of affairs has changed," he said.

Patrushev spoke in support of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov’s words that the ties with the European Union could be severed.

"We will not be knocking at closed doors, but we stay ready for cooperation," the Russian Security Council’s Secretary explained.

"We stay ready to see European counterparts beside us at one table addressing key regional problems," he noted. "We stay ready for cooperation in a wide range of economic issues, as well as in science, culture and technology."

"It is particularly crucial now at the height of the pandemic, as Europe needs help and lots of European countries are asking us to share vaccines to save their citizens’ lives," Patrushev said. "If our help is needed, we are ready to provide it."

When asked about the prospects for relations with the European Union and the United States, he emphasized that "a scenario of having the relations normalized would be optimal amid the current complex international situation."

"I do not think that anybody is interested in dialogue for the sake of dialogue, let alone for the sake of reciprocal reproaches," he said.

According to Patrushev, not only would the normalization of relations meet the interests of Moscow and Washington, but it could also be the best scenario for humanity.

"The world is currently facing a variety of problems, which in principle cannot be solved without normal cooperation between the world’s leading players - Russia, the US, the EU, China and India," Patrushev said. "We are no longer in the era when having a strong army and navy was sufficient for global leadership."

"In today’s world, in the long term only those countries win that promote and implement a positive agenda aimed not at drawing divisive lines, but at joining the efforts of humanity for the sake of universal development and prosperity," he added. "Russia proposes this agenda and is poised for its joint implementation.".