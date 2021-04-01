Russian troops transfer should not concern other states, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The movement of Russian troops across the country should not concern other states since this does not pose any threat to them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on a remark by the Ukrainian military on Russia’s military buildup along the border with Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation transfers the Armed Forces on its soil as it wants to. This should not concern anyone and this is not posing any threat to anyone," Peskov stressed.

Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," he stressed. Peskov noted that "the Russian troops have never taking part and are not participating in armed conflicts on Ukraine’s soil."