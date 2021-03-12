Moscow warns Kiev against using force in Donbass — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia warns Ukraine against attempting to carry out further de-escalation or using force in Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Friday’s briefing.

"I would like to warn the Kiev regime and the hotheads that are serving it or manipulating it against further de-escalation and attempts to implement a forceful scenario in Donbass," she said.

Russia is calling on the Ukrainian government to stop coming up with new agreements and documents on Donbass regulation and to duly adhere to its obligations under the Minsk Agreements instead, the diplomat insisted. "Once again, we call on the Ukrainian government to stop coming up with some new agreements, new documents, and to finally start duly adhering to its obligations under the Minsk Agreements."