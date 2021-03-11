Kremlin says Moscow did not receive any Donbass settlement plan

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not received any new settlement plan for Donbass, which, according to Kiev, had been worked out, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking about potential contacts between Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, the Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow had received no offers yet to arrange such meetings. "Similarly, there is no discrete new plan ‘on the table'," he stressed. "At this point, we did not quite understand, because we do not have anything on the table, we have not seen any plan."

According to some media reports, chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrei Yermak earlier said that a specific plan for a settlement in Donbass proposed by Germany and France and adjusted by Ukraine was on the negotiating table. He claimed that this plan matched the spirit of the Minsk accords.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow knew nothing about such a plan.

Growing tension at engagement line