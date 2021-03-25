Top United Russia official slams attempts to discredit Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Countries need to join forces to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, Chairman of the United Russia party’s Supreme Council Boris Gryzlov said, addressing the international cross-party conference dubbed "Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions" on Thursday.
"There is a need to join forces to vaccinate the population. Russia’s Sputink V vaccine has proved safe and effective. This is why global demand for it is growing," he pointed out.
Gryzlov emphasized that dozens of counties, including African nations, had approved Sputnik V. "In particular, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya and Namibia support our vaccine," he specified.
According to the United Russia official, Moscow is ready to boost cooperation with other countries in this area. "Not everyone is happy about the rising demand for the Russian vaccine. Attempts are being made to launch a defamation campaign in order to make people biased against the vaccine. I believe that it is unacceptable to politicize the matter. Every country should receive assistance in a timely manner, without facing foreign pressure, including sanctions," Gryzlov concluded.