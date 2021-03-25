Top United Russia official slams attempts to discredit Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Countries need to join forces to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, Chairman of the United Russia party’s Supreme Council Boris Gryzlov said, addressing the international cross-party conference dubbed "Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions" on Thursday.

"There is a need to join forces to vaccinate the population. Russia’s Sputink V vaccine has proved safe and effective. This is why global demand for it is growing," he pointed out.