Putin to meet with Kyrgyz, Belarusian counterparts in Bishkek

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The second day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan will be devoted to strengthening bilateral relations.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier, the protocol of the state visit includes an official greeting ceremony to be held outside the Yntymak Ordo governmental building in Bishkek, to be followed by talks with a limited circle of delegates, and then involving a broader circle of delegates.

The meeting is expected to focus on key issues of bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, economy, culture, humanitarian sphere and other areas. Participants will also discuss pressing regional issues.

After the meeting, the sides will exchange the signed documents, which include an agreement on strengthening cooperation in the rapidly changing world, and at least seven other intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents pertaining to cooperation in education, economy, healthcare, migration, sanitary and epidemiological safety of the population, bilateral defense cooperation, and an agreement between Russian Post and Kyrgyzstan Post.

The Russian-Kyrgyz policy document puts forward new ambitious tasks aimed to further strengthen bilateral ties in the long-term perspective.

After that, Putin and Zhaparov will sum up the results of their meeting by talking to the press.

The state visit will be wrapped up during a formal reception.

Also, Putin is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on November 26.