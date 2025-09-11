Business program of 11th International United Cultures Forum kicks off in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The business program of the 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum begins on Thursday.

The program features 11 sectoral sections, roundtable meetings, panel discussions, conferences, and signing cooperation agreements between cultural establishments from Russian regions and foreign countries.

The forum will be held in St. Petersburg on September 11-13. Its theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities." The forum is expected to bring together more than 2,600 participants, people of arts and culture, from Russia and foreign countries. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, this year, 67 countries and 49 official delegations, including from unfriendly countries, will take part.

TASS, which will be the forum’s general information partner, will open an exhibition and organize a discussion on the role of family in present-day culture and media. The discussion will be moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov. Taking part in it will be Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, head of the presidential directorate for public project Sergey Novikov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, first deputy chairperson of the information policy committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Marina Kim, deputy presidential envoy to the Central Federal District Alexey Yeremin, chairman of the Patriarchate’s commission for family affairs, protection of motherhood and childhood Fyodor Lukyanov, and head of China Media Group’s Eurasian Bureau Wang Bin.

The multimedia exposition TASS Windows: New Possibilities of Poster Art will be held at the Hermitage’s General Stagg building.