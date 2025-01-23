Russia hopes to continue humanitarian cooperation with Vatican on Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that collaboration with the Vatican in the humanitarian sphere on the situation concerning Ukraine will continue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"With active personal participation by papal peace envoy on the peaceful settlement in Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 16 of our wounded servicemen returned to Russia within the framework of two recent Russian-Ukrainian POW swaps. This was on December 30, 2024, and January 15 of this year. <…> We are hoping to continue this constructive and productive cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian issues," the diplomat said.

"Amid the collective West’s destructive agenda toward delivering a strategic defeat to us, as they say, the very collective West which, essentially, unleashed a hybrid war against Russia and provoked a conflict in Ukraine, the Vatican’s balanced and measured stance stands out, as well as the personal position of Pope Francis who aspires to personally contribute to the resolution of this problem," Zakharova added.