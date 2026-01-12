Germany in midst of worst economic crisis in its history — AfD leader

BERLIN, January 12. /TASS/. Germany is in the midst of the worst economic crisis in its history, said Alice Weidel, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"The number of bankruptcies has hit a new record high. Germany is experiencing the most severe economic crisis in its history. However, the government of [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz refuses to change his policy course as needed," Weidel wrote on X.

On Monday, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany said that December’s bankruptcy filings spiked by 15.2% year-on-year. In November, they grew by only 5.7%. According to the Ifo Institute, the number of bankruptcies in 2025 was the highest in 20 years because of the compensatory effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the interest rate policy and difficult economic situation in the country.

Even during the financial crisis of 2009, as the researchers said, the figure was about 5% lower.