More than 20 brands of passenger cars produced in Russia — minister

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. More than 20 brands of passenger cars are currently produced in Russia, and about 50 models are assembled, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Speaking about the Russian auto industry, many tend to associate the entire sector with Avtovaz. Of course, it is one of our key enterprises with the largest production volumes. However, I would like to point out that in the passenger car segment alone, more than 20 brands are produced in our country. We have over 50 models on our own assembly lines, including sedans, crossovers, off-road vehicles, pickups," he said.

Design solutions have been developed for vehicles with internal combustion engines and gas motor fuel, and both electric vehicles and series hybrids are produced, the minister added.