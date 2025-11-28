LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and the European Union are harming themselves by refusing to buy Russian energy and urging other countries to do the same, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin stated in a conversation with Russian journalists, responding to a question from TASS.

"In the spirit of their coordinated policy, the European Union and the UK are trying to persuade [other countries] to abandon [Russian energy]. If they want to hurt themselves, no one is stopping them. That's exactly what they're doing, switching entirely to American supplies," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission said.

Speaking in the House of Commons (the lower house of parliament) on November 25, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that during negotiations at the G20 summit in South Africa, he urged G20 countries to abandon purchases of Russian energy. Later that day, during a video conference with leaders of the coalition of the willing countries, he called on European countries to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy resources as soon as possible.