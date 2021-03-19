Russia was represented by deputy UN envoy at Biden’s meeting with UNSC representatives

UNITED NATIONS, March 19. /TASS/. Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, has attended the online meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden with envoys of UN Security Council members, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy reported via Twitter Thursday.

"Russia was represented by Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva. She didn’t make any remarks," the diplomat stressed.

The White House earlier informed that Biden hosted the online meeting with envoys of the UN Security Council members. The US leader particularly "noted the need for the UNSC action on a range of regional crises, including those in Burma, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen."

The US president’s aides "briefed the group on U.S. priorities regarding climate change and regional security issues, respectively." The statement does not specify the list of the permanent representatives who attended the meeting.