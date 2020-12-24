Russian scientists exchange information with WHO on new COVID-19 strain - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian scientists exchange information with foreign colleagues and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) on a new coronavirus strain detected in the UK based on available data. This was noted in the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry made public on Thursday in relation to the commentary of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding the new strain of the coronavirus.

The ministry explained that at a briefing it wasn’t mentioned that the Russian side received new samples from the UK. "Actually, it was stated that the Russian scientists exchange information with the foreign colleagues and the WHO representatives on the basis of the available data," the diplomatic agency pointed out.

On December 14, Britain’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said British scientists had identified a new coronavirus strain that might be to blame for high infection rates in southeastern England. On December 19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that, according to the current findings, the new strain might be 70% more contagious, however, there is no proof yet of a greater risk of lethal outcome.