Putin does not make decisions to counter opposition, Kremlin says

"These positions are not taken into account," he said, answering a corresponding question.

Peskov was asked to comment on the statement made by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in his interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station, in which he said that if the Russian government allegedly avoids solutions offered by the opposition, the government should be changed.

On Monday, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS that Moscow investigators are conducting an inquiry after Navalny’s statement. According to the source, the investigation believes that on April 27, Navalny called for a forceful change of the constitutional order in Russia. An inquiry was launched over public calls for extremist activity (Article 280 Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code).