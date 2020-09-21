Russian Supreme Court abolishes opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s political party

Russian senior diplomat slams US approach to Navalny case as destructive and politicized

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation abolished the Russia of the Future political party, founded by blogger Alexey Navalny, the court told TASS Monday.

"The Court has satisfied the Ministry of Justice’s request on abolishment of the Russia of the Future political party," the court press service said.

One year ago, the Ministry of Justice denied registration for the Russia of the Future political party, arguing that this name was already in use by another political organization.