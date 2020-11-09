Kremlin looks forward to building dialogue with next US president, spokesman says

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that it will be possible to build dialogue with the next US president and agree to improve relations between the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
"We hope that it will be possible to build dialogue with the next US president and agree on ways to improve bilateral relations," he pointed out. "Particularly because an important field of bilateral relations, the security and stability field, concerns not only our two nations but in fact all nations in the world," Peskov added.