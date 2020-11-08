Gorbachev hopes Biden aims to recover trust between US and Russia

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev thinks that Joe Biden, who has won the US presidential election according to the projections of the country’s leading media outlets, understands the importance of relations between US and Russia, and hopes that Russia and the US will be able to recover mutual trust.

Gorbachev told TASS on Sunday that he had met with Biden several times, namely during his term as US Vice President. "I got the impression that he understands the importance of relations with Russia," the former Soviet leader said.

"I hope that Joe Biden will strive to normalize relations and recover trust between our countries. I am confident that this is in the interest of both America and Russia," Gorbachev stated.

Former President of the USSR is confident that Russia needs good relations with the US, but not "at any cost".

"There was a great deal of interest in this election across the world, and this is understandable. This is the place of the US in global politics: relations with America are important to everyone, to every country," Gorbachev told TASS on Sunday. "I am confident that Russia needs good relations with the US as well, but not at any cost, of course," he said.